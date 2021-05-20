IEC workers' union: Will not repair Gaza power lines until KIAs return

The Israel Electric Company workers' union announced Thursday morning that they will not repair the power lines to Gaza that were damaged by Hamas fire, until the terror outfit returns to Israel the bodies of fallen soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well Israeli Avera Mengistu, who is believed to be held in Hamas captivity since 2014.
In response to the union's announcement, IEC management said that "the company is a government company that is subject to the provisions of the law, and believes that electricity is an essential product outside the conflict."