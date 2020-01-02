IS claims attack on Russian police that killed 1 officer

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Thursday for an attack on a police post in southern Russia.

A statement on an IS-affiliated website claimed two officers were killed and did not mention attacker casualties.

