IS claims attack on Russian police that killed 1 officer

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Thursday for an attack on a police post in southern Russia.
A statement on an IS-affiliated website claimed two officers were killed and did not mention attacker casualties.
Russian officials say one police officer was killed and three were injured when two men attacked a police post in Magas, the capital of the Republic of Ingushetia, on Tuesday.
News reports said the attackers hit one police officer with their car and stabbed three others.
First published: 13:50 , 01.02.20