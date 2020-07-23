German court convicts refugees over 2018 gang rape of 18-year-old

A group of men was convicted of rape Thursday at the end of a year-long trial over a gang assault on an 18-year-old woman in 2018. The case, in which most of the 11 defendants were Syrian, added to tensions in Germany over migration.

A group of men was convicted of rape Thursday at the end of a year-long trial over a gang assault on an 18-year-old woman in 2018. The case, in which most of the 11 defendants were Syrian, added to tensions in Germany over migration.

A group of men was convicted of rape Thursday at the end of a year-long trial over a gang assault on an 18-year-old woman in 2018. The case, in which most of the 11 defendants were Syrian, added to tensions in Germany over migration.