Would the Iranian regime collapse if Khamenei dies?





KHAMENEI’S MEDICAL MYSTERY

Iran has released a photo of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei amid widespread rumors on social media claiming he is either in a coma or has died. The image shows Khamenei in his office speaking with Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, who was injured in Beirut during Israel’s September strikes on Hezbollah.

Speculation about Khamenei’s health began with an October 27 New York Times report suggesting he was "seriously ill" and that his son might succeed him. On Saturday, claims surfaced that the 85-year-old had fallen into a coma. Experts have cast doubt on these reports, suggesting they could be true or false.

Khamenei’s health has been under scrutiny for two decades, with recurring rumors of illness and potential succession. Officials consistently deny such claims, often releasing photos to refute them. A similar pattern occurred last night with the ambassador’s meeting.

Rumors date back to 2006 when political analyst Michael Ledeen claimed Khamenei was in a coma. Similar reports emerged in 2009 and 2014, when Khamenei underwent prostate surgery believed to be for cancer. Speculation resurfaced in 2020.

Prof. Shai Golan of Beilinson Hospital told ILTV News that advanced prostate cancer can lead to severe complications like coma and multi-organ failure. However, prostate cancer typically grows slowly and has a 90% cure rate with early detection. Iran’s healthcare challenges, however, could shorten survival to two or three years if Khamenei has advanced cancer—though this remains unconfirmed.

Khamenei cannot unilaterally name his successor. The Assembly of Experts, comprising 88 Shia clerics, must elect the next Supreme Leader.

Would the regime collapse if Khamenei dies?