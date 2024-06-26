'Just let them return already': mother of twins held in Gaza shares heartbreak and hope

Ziv and Gali Berman grew up and lived their entire lives together in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. On October 7, their homes were completely burned down. Now, 264 days after the 26-year-old twins were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, their mother Talia is building a home for the family in Kibbutz Beit Guvrin, near her sister Makabit. There, she has already arranged an apartment for each twin with what belongings they managed to salvage from their homes.

"It was important to me that they have a connecting door," Talia explained. "Even though they were never together —they were always in separate pairs since birth, separate kindergartens, separate classes — but they somehow always found their way to each other. I hope they’re together there too, and that’s why I made sure there’s a connection between the new apartments so that when they return, they can support each other."

4 View gallery Ziv, Talia and Gali Berman

Ziv, or as everyone calls him, Zivi, is the firstborn of the twins. "He always makes sure to point out he’s the older one. He’s also slightly shorter than Gali, so he looks for a step to stand on or puts his hand on Gali’s shoulder in every group photo," their mother said.

"Zivi loves the good life. He can spend thousands of shekels on shopping, and has a collection of shoes and perfumes that we managed to partially save. He’s not a wasteful child, but he knows how to enjoy life and has style. He always works, takes every possible shift, comes home at dawn, and leaves again in the morning, but he enjoys it.

“Zivi has a certain inner peace. Zivi is a calm driver. And yet, he’s undoubtedly the mischievous one. I’ll never forget how he and Alon Shmariz were sent back early from their end-of-twelfth-grade trip because they got into trouble, or how in sixth grade he and some friends wanted to play with animals belonging to a kibbutz member who used them for animal therapy and couldn’t return them to their cages. It was a mess, and Zivi atoned for it for a month by cleaning the cages."

Gali, on the other hand, is less mischievous. "Zivi is the prankster, and Gali doesn’t usually show his emotions, but he’s always very happy and sociable. He has this charm that melts everyone, and his lips are always shut tight. It took his friends almost a year to find out he had a girlfriend; they discovered it through hints, like girls' flip-flops found in his apartment. He prefers to work less and have fun more.

4 View gallery Gali and Ziv Berman

“He’s very curious, tries everything, and isn’t afraid of anything. He’s determined—he doesn’t give up until he accomplishes something. He knows how to fix everything and assemble anything at home. He’s also a very good friend, a real people magnet. His friends always meet at his place; he always has drinks and snacks ready to host, making sure everyone has what they need."

The twins’ father, Doron, has Parkinson's disease. Until the October 7 attack, they supported their mother and arranged their work shifts — at the Syncopa event production company — according to their father's treatments.

"They were born into Doron's illness, into the difficulties and limitations, but they were never ashamed. They would send me their work schedules to make sure I had help when I needed it. We have a very close relationship,” she described.,

October 7

The family last met on Friday evening, October 6, for their family dinner, which is a firm tradition. "It was just a regular dinner. Zivi sent me various recipes from Instagram that he wanted me to make for him. Gali was supposed to go to the Nova Music Festival, but no one wanted to go with him, so he gave up. I’m not sure if that’s good luck or not. In the morning, the sirens started sounding and I woke up," the mother recounted.

4 View gallery Emily Damari and Gali Berman

"We closed ourselves in the safe room as part of our routine, and at some point, we got a message from the kibbutz about a terrorist infiltration. I thought it was two or three, ten at most, but I called to wake them up. They were groggy; it was almost impossible to wake them up in the morning. I told Zivi, ‘Are you in the safe room? Is the window closed? What are you waiting for? Close the window.’

“They asked me where the IDF was, and I didn’t know what to say. Suddenly, Gali told me, ‘Emily (Emily Damari, their neighbor who was also kidnapped) is scared. I’m going over to be with her.’ I told him it was scary outside, but he didn’t give up. He told me, ‘Mom, Emily is alone. I’m going.’”

“I asked him to let me know when he got there, and it turns out they sent me a selfie together in the safe room, but by then the connection was lost, and contact with them was cut off. I saw the picture only in the evening after they were kidnapped,” she said.

Condition in captivity

Despite Talia's hope, the only testimony the family received about Ziv and Gali's condition in captivity revealed that they weren't being held together. "The hostages who returned told us they saw them, each one on a separate occasion, and that's it. Nothing concrete."

4 View gallery Gali Berman ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

The hardest moments

Tali’s longing for Ziv and Gali doesn’t ease: "Every time their friends send me a picture or videos, I can't bear to look. If I make an orange cake — that’s Zivi. A Krembo cake — that’s Gali. They’re everywhere constantly."

Hope

"I have no choice but to have hope. I have to continue being a grandmother and mother and taking care of Doron. I can’t afford to break down," Talia said.

She’s also preparing for Ziv and Gali's return by setting up a temporary home for the family in Kibbutz Beit Guvrin. Gathering belongings and thinking about small details —so that they’ll have a home to return to when they come back.

"I’m helpless, but there’s nothing I can do about it, so I do what’s within my control. I imagine the moment they return. I create positive scenarios in my head and don’t let myself fall down. I don’t watch the news, only occasionally checking outlets to see if I missed any hostage deal.

“I hope they come back together. I told the IDF officer in charge of us that I want them to have a shared room in the hospital, so I don’t have to run from one to another. I’ll make them food and cookies and bring the friends who constantly support us. Just let them return already."