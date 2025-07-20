Iran could hold nuclear talks with European powers next week

Iran, Britain, France and Germany have agreed to hold talks on Tehran's nuclear program, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, following warnings by the three European countries that failure to resume negotiations would lead to international sanctions being reimposed on Iran.
"The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks. The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalized," Tasnim reported, quoting a source informed with the matter.
The report comes days after the Iranian parliament announced on Wednesday that Iran must not renew negotiations with the United States until its preconditions are met. "When the U.S. uses negotiations as a tool for fraud against Iran and to cover up an Israeli surprise military strike, negotiations as they had been, cannot resume," the parliament statement said without providing details about the preconditions, but after the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country would demand assurances that there would be no further attacks.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he was in no rush to resume talks with Iran because its nuclear facilities were destroyed. “They would like to talk. I’m in no rush to talk because we obliterated their site,” Trump said.
But Washington agreed with France, Germany and the UK on the end of August as the de facto deadline to reach a nuclear deal with Iran before the “snapback” mechanism that automatically reimposes all UN Security Council sanctions is activated.