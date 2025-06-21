Michael Oren says U.S. involvement in Israel-Iran war likely

“My gut feeling says that that is going to happen,” said former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren, indicating that America will become involved in the Israel-Iran war.
“He wants to be a winner,” Oren said of President Donald Trump. “He wants to come to the table as someone who has taken an active role in defeating Iran. And let's be honest about this—the war is going to end in one way or the other, around a negotiating table. Whether it's this Iranian regime or another Iranian leadership that comes to the table, it will end there.”
Oren said that for now, it is important that Israel and the United States coordinate as closely as possible.
