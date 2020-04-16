Britain must not move too soon on coronavirus measures - PM's spokesman

Britain must not undo all the progress it has made in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak by easing social distancing measures too soon, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Britain must not undo all the progress it has made in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak by easing social distancing measures too soon, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Britain must not undo all the progress it has made in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak by easing social distancing measures too soon, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.