Following terror wave, Haredi men volunteer to protect their communities

After the terror wave that plagued Israel earlier this year, including in Haredi communities, A group of men who had served in IDF combat units were recruited as volunteers in a local civil defense organization, officials said on Sunday.

The neighborhood watch was organized by the Haredi unit in the military along with the police and the Interior Ministry.

After eight ultra-Orthodox residents of the predominately Haredi cities of Bnei Brak and Elad fell victims to the terror attacks last May, the organization dubbed Magen or protection in Hebrew, planned to train volunteers to respond to any future attack on their communities.

A trial period for the civil defense group will soon begin in Jerusalem, before expanding to other cities.

The units will guard synagogues, and be available to assist first responders in case of emergencies in order to minimize response times .

Members of the “Magen” project will be able to obtain a license to bare arms in an expedited process, undergo special training, be allegeable to receive police IDs, legal support as needed, equipment and more.

Some 200 men have already volunteered and 1500 others have signed up for the project. At least 100 ultra-Orthodox men have joined the police as volunteers.

Dubi Lichter, who was discharged from the IDF last year after serving in a combat unit was among the first recruits.

“I saw that there truly aren’t many in the Haredi population who carry firearms,” he said. “I attended a wedding last week where the security men were unarmed" he said. "So I decided that if I could be a part of a unit to safeguard the community, I want to be a part of it as do many others. Many want to protect their home, neighborhood and synagogue. Even those who did not serve in the IDF want to have a part.”

The percentage of ultra-Orthodox men who serve in the IDF is low compared to the general population and many are exempt from the need to serve according to law, if they are studying full-time in religious institutions.

Haim Bar Zakai, father of two, also volunteered. “Once the “Magen” project was announced I knew I needed to take part in it,” he said.

“The latest terror attacks in Haredi cities proved that citizens who carry firearms can save lives, and we don’t have enough in the Haredi communities. Me and my friends can use the experience we gained in the IDF to keep people safe – and that’s what we’ll do, that’s how we were raised.”

The project’s founder, who was head the IDF unit where most of the ultra-Orthodox recruits serve, Major (ret.) Yossi Levi, said veterans of the military can help. “We, as a foundation who guides 14,000 veteran Haredi soldiers, can provide ultra-Orthodox cities with a solution using hundreds of volunteers," he said.