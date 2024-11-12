'At a dance party with Beyonce': Donald Trump's brand strategy for the presidency is simply genius

Trump 2024: A well-oiled trend machine on TikTok
Trump’s activity on TikTok is nothing less than a model of marketing mastery, as he simply knows how it works. He uses content shared by his supporters and even his opponents, who create catchy “sounds” that fit the viral nature of the platform. With his unique talent, Trump has crafted sounds that people use humorously, reinforcing his image as one of the people with a sharp, clear political message.
Trump has created endless sounds and trends on TikTok. Sounds like “Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce” captures his views on Biden and Harris's governance in the Middle East, or his dance trend to the song “YMCA” by the Village People makes his brand visible everywhere, to every age, and in every language.
Trump embraces a bold approach that allows him to be “authentic” – a valuable asset in the social media era. In contrast to Kamala Harris, who comes across as robotic, reading from a teleprompter and struggling in interviews (maybe due to Trump’s portrayal?), Trump shoots from the hip and doesn’t need talking points. This builds a more reliable image against his competitors.
The people's media vs traditional press
Donald Trump understood long ago that to reach his supporters directly and achieve virality, there’s no point in relying on established media outlets, many of which criticize him. He’s also aware of his weaknesses, adapting messages for each platform accordingly.
Instead, he turns to social media and more “popular” platforms, allowing him to deliver unfiltered messages without traditional media filters and commentary. A notable example is Trump’s use of TikTok, appealing to young audiences.
Moreover, in the current race, Trump chose to appear on popular podcasts like “The Joe Rogan Experience,” where he can speak freely. These podcasts are perceived by the public as more authentic and accessible and reach audiences who sometimes don’t watch TV at all.
Additionally, he uses the X social media platform. With Elon Musk’s statement that he sees Twitter as a free speech platform, Trump’s provocative content has an even greater reach.
Trump’s 'what is not said' marketing technique
Trump talks like a teenager, uses cynical and biting language, and even weaves in (subtle but deliberate) online conspiracies. If you are not familiar with the allegedly serious sex scandal involving P. Diddy, which allegedly took place at the parties he hosted, or the conspiracies linking him to celebrities like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, then you're missing out on what's happening on TikTok.
This marketing tactic is quite genius, like a gift from heaven to Trump. How is it that people associated with P. Diddy, who has been accused of gross misconduct, are the ones supporting Kamala?
In a brilliant move, Trump encapsulated this scandal and the online conspiracies involving celebrities at P. Diddy’s parties with a single line that says it all: “Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce.”
A good marketer knows that even what isn’t said can support your brand.
The author of this article is Nitzan Fux, an entrepreneur and lecturer on innovation, new media, and diplomacy. She specializes in national and institutional branding. Co-founder of the startup sPReader and former senior communications advisor for NGOs and government offices
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: