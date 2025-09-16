Expert says Doha strike was no victory

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have claimed victory in Israel’s strike against Hamas leaders in Doha, but many others believe the operation failed.
Dr. Kobby Barda of the American History and Geostrategy Department at HIT Holon told ILTV that Netanyahu’s message was meant to show the world that Israel can reach anywhere in the world to avenge Hamas leaders involved in the October 7 massacre.
“But I would argue that now that we know that most of the management or the senior officials of Hamas were not at the location and probably did not die during that bombing,” Barda said, “no one can really call it a great success.”
He added that President Trump pledged Israel would not bomb Qatar again.
“So I do not see how Netanyahu can order another strike on Qatar,” Barda noted. “I don't see the great victory.”
Watch the full interview: