Netanyahu says Sa'ar has 'aligned himself with the left'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar, his main challenges for the party’s leadership, has “aligned himself with the left.”
"Unfortunately, Gideon Sa'ar's spin indicates that he is aligned with the media and the left to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from premiership,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.
The remarks came a day after Sa’as suggested Netanyahu should resign from the post of premier and run for the position of the president.
First published: 14:54 , 12.24.19