Tel Aviv municipality begun dismantling the protest tent of the Movement for the Quality of Government

Tel Aviv municipal inspectors have begun dismantling the protest tent of the Movement for the Quality of Government that was set up Sunday in the Charles Clore Park in the city. According to the movement the municipality approved the erection of the tent.
The Tel Aviv municipality said it had allowed the movement to set up a protest tent, but the organizers deviated from the permit.
"The organizers parked trucks and vehicles on the park lawns, which endangers the safety of our residents," said the municipality in a statement. "Despite repeated requests and refinement of the permit, the organizers continued to knowingly exceed the permit."