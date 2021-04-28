Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes India's Assam - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.