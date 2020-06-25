Ashkelon man indicted over threats to Netanyahu and his family

A 57-year-old man from Ashkelon was indicted on Thursday over threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, and their son, Yair.

The charges against Zvi Sabag were filed at the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court.

