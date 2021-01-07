FM Ashkenazi condemns attack on Capitol Hill

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi condemned Wednesday's storming of Washington's Capitol Hill by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Since its independence, America, our great and true friend, has been a beacon of democracy, and stood for the values of freedom, justice and independence," Ashkenazi said on Twitter. "I am sure that the American people and their elected representatives will know how to fend off this attack and will continue to defend the values on which the United States was founded."