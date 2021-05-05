Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar, suspected of financing terrorism

Germany is banning Islamic organiziation Ansaar International, which it says has financed terrorism around the world, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
"If you want to fight terror you have to dry up its sources of funding," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Twitter.
Ansaar and an affiliated organization "spread a Salafist world view and finance terror around the world under the guise of humanitarian aid", the minister said.
According to German daily Bild, police searched buildings in 10 German states as part of the move to ban the organization.