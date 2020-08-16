Defense Ministry stalls requests for COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans

As of Sunday evening, the Israel Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona has yet to apply for a permit to begin clinical trials on humans for its new coronavirus vaccine despite announcing testing was set to begin in October.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Clinical trials in humans must receive approval from the Helsinki Committee at the Health Ministry.

A coronavirus research lab ( Photo: AFP )

Health officials expressed dismay at the process with one source calling it a "scandal."

"The Defense Ministry has done nothing as far as the regulatory procedure regarding the vaccine," said the source. "They must submit their request or there would be a delay."

The Health Ministry is still intent on expediting the approval of all the pertinent permits, a ministry official said.

The Defense Ministry, which oversees the institute, said it will apply an official request for clinical trials in the coming weeks.

"The Defense Minister and the entire ministry are determined to expedite the vaccine's research and production. It is a national challenge and we will do all we can to meet it."

Human trials for coronavirus vaccine in the United States ( Photo: AP )

"We are working in coordination with the Health Ministry and are certain they will also be expediting the process while remaining vigilant to observe the necessary safety requirements," read the statement.

Earlier this month, Gantz said that successful preliminary trials that the institute has conducted for the COVID-19 vaccine "raise much hope."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz with Israel Institute for Biological Research Director Professor Shmuel Shapira ( Photo: Defense Ministry PR )

"The next step, as agreed, is the beginning of human trials after the High Holidays. This will be done in coordination with the Health Ministry and according to all medical safety requirements," Gantz said.