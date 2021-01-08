World leaders turn to Netanyahu for advice on COVID battle

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz about possible collaborations in the fight against coronavirus.
The premier also spoke with the Danish Prime Minister Mate Frederiksen and President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis about different strategies against COVID-19 as various new strains of the pathogen continue to spread rapidly.
Prime Minister Fredriksen showed great interest in Israel's successful vaccination campaign and sought to learn from the Israeli experience on the subject. The two agreed to deepen professional cooperation between the countries.