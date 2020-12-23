AG mulls charges against Yedioth Ahronoth in Netanyahu corruption case

The State Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is considering charges against the Yedioth Ahronoth company over its publisher Noni Mozes' alleged role in corruption involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Yedioth Ahronoth is suspected of bribery due to the alleged actions of Mozes.
Mozes is suspected of offering Netanyahu favorable coverage in Yedioth group outlets, which include Ynetnews, in return for legislation to weaken competing daily Israel Hayom.