UAE: Iran's aggressive policies made Arabs look at Israel

The United Arab Emirates didn’t need peace with Israel to counter Iran, a top UAE official said Friday, but Iran’s aggressive policies over three decades alarmed many Arab countries and made them look at their relationship with Israel “with fresh eyes.”
Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, acknowledged this may not have been Iran’s intention, but its actions had an impact in the region.
However, he wouldn’t speculate on whether other Arab countries would follow the UAE and Bahrain in establishing relations with Israel.