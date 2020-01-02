Hamas condemns Israeli decision to cut stipends for Palestinian prisoners

Hamas condemned on Thursday Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to cut tax revenue to the Palestinian Authority for paying families of terrorists killed or wounded by Israeli forces.

Hamas condemned on Thursday Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to cut tax revenue to the Palestinian Authority for paying families of terrorists killed or wounded by Israeli forces.

Hamas condemned on Thursday Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to cut tax revenue to the Palestinian Authority for paying families of terrorists killed or wounded by Israeli forces.