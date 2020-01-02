Hamas condemns Israeli decision to cut stipends for Palestinian prisoners

Hamas condemned on Thursday Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to cut tax revenue to the Palestinian Authority for paying families of terrorists killed or wounded by Israeli forces.
"This is a continuation of the war against the prisoners - one of the most important symbols of the Palestinian struggle and incriminating evidence against the Zionist enemy," the terror group said. "The Palestinian Authority should not give in to this move and act to restore prisoners' wages."
