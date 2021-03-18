Top poll official warns of attempts to delegitimize election results

Israel's top elections official warned on Thursday of attempts to delegitimize the results of the upcoming March 23 polls.

"There are attempts to delegitimize the results of the elections," Central Elections Committee (CEC) Director General Orly Ades told Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth in an interview. "It started at the end of the [September 2019 election], grew after the [March 2020], and we've been also seeing this over the past few weeks."

An IDF soldier voting at a polling station ahead of the March 23 election

"We are aware of it, and it is unfortunate, but I think the committee proved itself more than capable, and that all allegations leveled against us so far are completely detached from reality.

"In any case, we are prepared for this and understand that fake news is going to start circulating once the polls close regarding the results, for various reasons. We saw this happening in other countries and we are ready for it. I hope the public will not listen to these false reports and wait for the real results," she added.

Is the pressure influencing your decision-making?

"There should not be such pressure in any democratic state, and I do not want to think that somebody is doing this, so I will not name anyone. The committee's work does not differentiate between left or right, ultra-Orthodox or secular, and we do not comment on any political statements, unless they might influence the process and I have made my position very clearly known over past [election campaign].

"All those questioning the integrity of Israeli elections, the credibility of the results or that of the vote cannot show any proof for their claims. These allegations could have been proven in court since there were complaints filed with police. But factually, there is no concrete evidence."

Central Elections Committee Director General Orly Ades

"I am not saying there were not any unusual events, but remember that an election is a big undertaking and things will happen on the fringes. At the end of the day, the committee has taken all necessary precautions — including inspectors, surveillance cameras, polling equipment and so on — in order to ensure that there are no impurities during the process and that fraudulent activity is nearly non-existent."

What do you have to say about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair's, claims that the committee "stole" the March 2020 election?

"With all due respect to the prime minister's son, if he has any claims, he is more than welcome to show evidence for them. For example, some said on social media that during the March 2020 election, the right had 67 seats, but then-committee chairman [Supreme Court] Justice Neil Handel and I walked into the room and tallied the votes, and by the time we walked out, the right suddenly had only 58."

"So let me tell the public something surprising: the results are not tallied on some whiteboard, and I do not walk in with an eraser and write on the board '58'. This does not happen."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair

"The election process can be trusted, and I invite all those leveling these baseless allegations, as outlandish as they may be, to show evidence for them. If there is evidence, then we can talk. I think the public out to be smarter to filter out all the unreliable information being circulated."

Yair also came out against current committee chairman Justice Uzi Vogelman over his past relations with the Wexner Foundation and the cancelation of his father's appearance on a standup TV show.

"I find this very saddening. I do not need to vouch for a Supreme Court justice, who is working in accordance with the law and with complete dedication for the good of the Israeli public. Justice Vogelman and his predecessors are masters in their field whose rulings impact not only the elections but also our day-to-day lives. I think it is not even appropriate to address these allegations.

"Justice Vogelman made the decision to not air the segment in accordance with the law, which states that election campaigning is forbidden under such circumstances. If they want to change this law, Knesset is welcome to look into the matter after the vote. Our role is to create a proper balance."

How has the pandemic affected your preparations?

"Over the past few days, we have seen a decline in morbidity but a rise in quarantines. and this dramatically changes the deployment of the polling stations. We finalized the distributions according to the state of infections several days ago and we change it constantly."

Orly Adas and Justice Uzi Vogelman visiting an election logistics center

Why did you eventually opt for a transportation mechanism for those ill with the virus, despite your previous objections?

"What led us to go for it at the end of the day was the will to assure the public that they will have all options at hand to come and vote. Starting this week, all those who have been confirmed as ill by the Health Ministry will be able to book a personal ride."

Will there also be shuttles for those in quarantine?

"We are in talks with [corporate ground transportation management] Gett which is the only company that can operate such a huge undertaking. The isolated persons will have to sit in the back with the windows open and both the passenger and the driver will be required to wear masks."

What about arrivals from abroad?