Turkey quake rescue winds down after dozens pulled from rubble

A woman and her young child were pulled out alive from under a collapsed building before Turkey began winding down its rescue operation on Sunday following an earthquake that killed at least 38 people.
The magnitude 6.8 quake struck in eastern Turkey on Friday evening, killing 34 people in Elazig province and four in the neighboring province of Malatya. More than 1,600 others were hurt and 45 were rescued from under rubble on Saturday night, Turkey's AFAD disaster authority said.
First published: 19:52 , 01.26.20