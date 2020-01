A senior Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said Iran will take "harsher revenge soon" for the U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

A senior Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said Iran will take "harsher revenge soon" for the U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

A senior Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said Iran will take "harsher revenge soon" for the U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.