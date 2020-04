Likud and Blue & White said in a joint statement Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have made progress in talks on forming an emergency government.

Likud and Blue & White said in a joint statement Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have made progress in talks on forming an emergency government.

Likud and Blue & White said in a joint statement Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have made progress in talks on forming an emergency government.