Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin now in a coma and being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin now in a coma and being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin now in a coma and being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Toxicology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory-produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition critic had been poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.

Toxicology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory-produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition critic had been poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.

Toxicology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory-produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition critic had been poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.