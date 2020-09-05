Former Cook Islands leader dies of COVID-19 in New Zealand

A former prime minister of the Cook Islands, Joseph Williams, has died of COVID-19 in Auckland, New Zealand's health ministry said on Saturday, taking the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 24.

