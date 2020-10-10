3 Czech players positive for virus ahead of Israel match

Three Czech Republic national team players tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their Nations League game against Israel.
The three players were not identified and were in isolation, while 16 others - 11 players and five staff members - were to be re-tested after the results of their tests were inconclusive, the team said Saturday.
The Czechs are scheduled to face Israel in Haifa on Sunday, and Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday. The team was scheduled to fly to Israel on Saturday from Cyprus, which hosted the Czech team in a friendly match Wednesday.