A 39-year-old man dies of wounds sustained in a shooting in the Bedouin town of Basmat Tab'un in northern Israel.

A 39-year-old man dies of wounds sustained in a shooting in the Bedouin town of Basmat Tab'un in northern Israel.

A 39-year-old man dies of wounds sustained in a shooting in the Bedouin town of Basmat Tab'un in northern Israel.