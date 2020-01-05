Netanyahu appoints new ministers for resigned portfolios

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appointed several new ministers after resigning from said portfolios.
Likud MK David Bitan was appointed as the new Agriculture Minister.
Likud Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely was appointed as the new Diaspora Affairs Minister.
Likud Minister of Construction and Housing Yifat Shasha-Biton will resign her portfolio in favor of Shas MK Yitzhak Cohen and will be appointed as the new Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services.
