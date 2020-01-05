Netanyahu appoints new ministers for resigned portfolios

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appointed several new ministers after resigning from said portfolios.

Likud Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely was appointed as the new Diaspora Affairs Minister.

