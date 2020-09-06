People reported injured in stabbings in Birmingham, says UK police

Police in the English city of Birmingham declared a "major incident" after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

