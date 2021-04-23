Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
19C

Bennett ditches Netanyahu, confirms working on forming 'national unity government'

Moran Azulay |
Published: 04.23.21 , 19:51
Yamina chief Naftali Bennett confirmed on Friday he was ditching Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his efforts to form a right-wing government and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.
"From the moment I realized that Netanyahu did not intend to choose one of the two alternatives for forming a right-wing government, I began striving to form a national unity government," Bennett wrote on Facebook. "If such a government is indeed formed, all partners must show restraint in their conduct, and perhaps we can bring some peace to the Israeli public."