Bennett ditches Netanyahu, confirms working on forming 'national unity government'

Yamina chief Naftali Bennett confirmed on Friday he was ditching Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his efforts to form a right-wing government and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.
"From the moment I realized that Netanyahu did not intend to choose one of the two alternatives for forming a right-wing government, I began striving to form a national unity government," Bennett wrote on Facebook. "If such a government is indeed formed, all partners must show restraint in their conduct, and perhaps we can bring some peace to the Israeli public."