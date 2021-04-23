Bennett ditches Netanyahu, confirms working on forming 'national unity government'

Yamina chief Naftali Bennett confirmed on Friday he was ditching Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his efforts to form a right-wing government and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.

Yamina chief Naftali Bennett confirmed on Friday he was ditching Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his efforts to form a right-wing government and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.

Yamina chief Naftali Bennett confirmed on Friday he was ditching Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his efforts to form a right-wing government and was working on forming a "national unity government" instead.