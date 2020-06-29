Afghan official: Bomb, mortars kill 23 civilians in Helmand

A car bombing and mortar shells fired at a busy market in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Monday killed 23 people, including children, a statement from a provincial governor's office said.
Both the Taliban and the Afghan military blamed each other for the attack in Sangin district. Details of the reported attack could not be independently confirmed as the area, which is under Taliban control, is remote and inaccessible to reporters.
The statement from the office of the governor, Gen. Mohammad Yasin, did not provide further details and there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.