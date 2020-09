Hebrew University professor Yinon Ashkenazy, warned the government that the threshold of 800 seriously ill patients, indicating full capacity in the countries hospitals, will be crossed by week's end.

Hebrew University professor Yinon Ashkenazy, warned the government that the threshold of 800 seriously ill patients, indicating full capacity in the countries hospitals, will be crossed by week's end.

Hebrew University professor Yinon Ashkenazy, warned the government that the threshold of 800 seriously ill patients, indicating full capacity in the countries hospitals, will be crossed by week's end.

Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann institute, who with Ashkenazy councils the government on the coronavirus pandemic agrees.

Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann institute, who with Ashkenazy councils the government on the coronavirus pandemic agrees.

Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann institute, who with Ashkenazy councils the government on the coronavirus pandemic agrees.