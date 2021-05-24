Russian, U.S. security chiefs meet in Geneva in push for summit -TASS

The U.S. and Russian national security advisers held wide-ranging talks on Monday in what both sides described as an important step in preparing for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev discussed a range of issues at their Geneva meeting, with a focus on strategic stability, according to the White House and the Russian Security Council, quoted by the TASS news agency.
"The meeting was an important step in the preparation for a planned U.S.-Russia summit, the date and location of which will be announced later," the White House said.