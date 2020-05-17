Heatwave claims 60-year-old victim

A 60-year-old man from the southern city of Dimona passed away Sunday from heatstroke.

Israel is going through an unusually long heatwave, with temperatures in some areas of the country reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene where the man had collapsed and after several attempts to resuscitate him, had proclaimed him dead

"I saw a man in his 60s with no pulse and not breathing, with signs of serious heatstroke," MDA paramedic Elyashiv Amitai said. "He was very warm to the touch. We tried for about an hour to cool him off with water. Unfortunately, he was in critical condition and we had to proclaim him dead."

Also on Sunday, a 79-year-old man from the northern city of Yokne'am was taken to Rambam Medical Campus in Haifa in serious condition after passing out from heatstroke. Medics said he was put on a ventilator and sedated in the hospital's ICU.

The current heat spell is projected to last until the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach a spike of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius in most of the country, with temperatures rising as high as 45-49 degrees Celsius in southern Israel.

Firefighters have been battling with brush fires over the weekend with some homes evacuated in the central planes.

The Israel Electric Corporation on Sunday said it is at maximum capacity and people should be experiencing power outages throughout the week, but assured the public that its staff is prepared to deal with any disruption to the system.