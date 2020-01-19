Netanyahu's request for investigative material denied

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit rejected on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to receive all the investigative material against him before the indictment are filed in court.

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit rejected on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to receive all the investigative material against him before the indictment are filed in court.

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit rejected on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to receive all the investigative material against him before the indictment are filed in court.