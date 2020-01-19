Netanyahu's request for investigative material denied

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit rejected on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to receive all the investigative material against him before the indictment are filed in court.
Mandelblit said in a letter to Netanyahu's attorneys that, according to the law, the full investigative materials are delivered to the defendants only when the indictment is filed within the court, and that the core of the investigative materials is already in their hands.
The indictment was not filed in court following Netanyahu's request for immunity.
First published: 10:48 , 01.19.20