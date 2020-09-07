EU warns Serbia, Kosovo over Israel embassy move

The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they could undermine their EU membership hopes by moving their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem, as U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise announcement about the change left officials in Belgrade and Pristina scrambling to limit the political fallout.
In an unexpected move last week, Trump said that Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to normalize economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its embassy to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo.
"There is no EU member state with an embassy in Jerusalem," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said. "Any diplomatic steps that could call into question the EU's common position on Jerusalem are a matter of serious concern and regret."