Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump.

The Democratic former vice president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together "offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket," Time said in a profile of the pair, published online with its announcement.

Following the most tumultuous U.S. presidential campaign in modern times, waged in the throes of a deadly pandemic, economic devastation and a strife-torn national reckoning with racism, Biden and Harris prevailed in an election that drew the highest voter turnout in a century.