Polish president may boycott Holocaust remembrance in Israel

Polish President Andrzej Duda may boycott a ceremony in Israel marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz if he is not allowed to speak before or after Russian President Vladimir Putin, Polish officials said on Tuesday.
Putin was invited by President Reuven Rivlin to be the key speaker at the event, as tensions between the two eastern European countries grow due to Putin's recent remarks ascribing some blame for World War II to Warsaw, which Poland's leaders have protested as untrue.
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said it was "inadmissible" that Duda would not be allowed to speak during the Jan. 22-23 World Holocaust Forum ceremonies at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial.
First published: 13:08 , 01.07.20