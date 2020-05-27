Iran's president approves ban on use of all Israeli products

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday approved the order banning the use of any Israeli products in the country.
The move comes after the Iranian parliament voted in favor of a legislation prohibiting the use of Israeli-made goods last week.
The ban includes technology, such as computer hardware and software, and was passed unanimously by Iranian lawmakers last week, Fars News Agency reported.
The legislation's aim is to apparently "confront the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security."
According to the new law, any cooperation with Israel, including use of its products, will be considered an “act against god.”
Last week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel a “cancerous tumor” that “will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed” in an annual speech in support of the Palestinians.
”The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region,” Khamenei said. “It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.”
Khamenei also compared Israel to the coronavirus during the speech, while saying his anti-Israeli views were not anti-Semitic.
However, in the days running up to Friday, his office released a cartoon graphic showing smiling Iranian-backed forces, Arabs, and two Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem under a headline that included the phrase “the final solution.” Nazi Germany used the phrase “final solution” to describe its plan for the Holocaust, in which its forces killed 6 million Jews in World War II.