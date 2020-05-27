Iran's president approves ban on use of all Israeli products

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday approved the order banning the use of any Israeli products in the country.

The move comes after the Iranian parliament voted in favor of a legislation prohibiting the use of Israeli-made goods last week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ( Photo: AP, Office of the Iranian Presidency )

The ban includes technology, such as computer hardware and software, and was passed unanimously by Iranian lawmakers last week, Fars News Agency reported.

The legislation's aim is to apparently "confront the hostile acts of the Zionist regime against peace and security."

According to the new law, any cooperation with Israel, including use of its products, will be considered an “act against god.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( Photo: Reuters )

Last week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel a “cancerous tumor” that “will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed” in an annual speech in support of the Palestinians.

”The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region,” Khamenei said. “It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.”

Khamenei also compared Israel to the coronavirus during the speech, while saying his anti-Israeli views were not anti-Semitic.

Iranian leader's depiction of the "final solution"