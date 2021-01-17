Ministers to mull a lockdown extension as cases surge in Haredi communities

The Israeli government will be called to decide on an extension to the coronavirus lockdown later in the week, as the infections rate in ultra-Orthodox communities continues to rise.

As COVID-19 infections spread rapidly among Haredi and Arab communities, some members of the coalition demanded to know how mitigation orders were being enforced.

Police attempt to enforce coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem on Friday ( Photo: Pluralist )

"We must see an effective plan to fight the spread of coronavirus," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said over the weekend. "We must insist on seeing real enforcement of mitigation regulations before we can discuss extending the lockdown," Gantz said.

Ultra-Orthodox residents of Jerusalem clash with police over enforcement of coronavirus restriction on Friday ( Photo: Pluralist )

The average positivity rate in the ultra-Orthodox sector is 19%, in the Arab sector it stands on 15% while in the non-religious Jewish sector only 5.5% of all tests for coronavirus returned a positive result.

The West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit has shown a 29% positivity rate of all tests last week, up from 28% the previous week with 1,274 new COVID-19 cases identified.

Elad, a Hredi city in the center of Israel, showed a rise of positive tests with stands on 23%, up from 18% the previous week with 1,007 new cases confirmed.

The ultra-Orthodox West Bank settlement of Modi'in Illit showed an increase in positivity rate as well with 20% of tests returning a positive result up from 18.5% the week before. Out of the 78,000 residents of the settlement, 2,393 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

The largest Haredi city, Bnei Brak has also seen an increase in positive results of coronavirus testing with a 19% positivity rate up from 15% with 3,202 new virus patients identified.

A religious institution of learning operating in violation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Ashdod last week ( Photo: Avi Rokah )

Jerusalem continues to lead the country with active case counts with one out of five of all COVID-19 patients, living in the capital. In the past week, the city's positivity rate rose from 15% to 17%. With 10,250 new cases confirmed in the past week alone.

The Health Ministry, that is advocating for an extension to the lockdown said the determining factor should be the R factor, claiming that the extensive vaccination drive that began last month will begin to show its effect on community spread.

More than 2 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine and over 100,000 have been given two doses. Israel will begin vaccinating people over the age of 45 as of Sunday.

Ministers will also be called to vote on an exit strategy from the third lockdown that was tightened last Thursday and is due to expire by the end of this week.

A police roadblock in Tel Aviv to enforce coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Friday ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

According to the announced plan, with lockdown restrictions eased, a three-phased plan will be put into effect. In the first phase, school children ages 0 to 10 will be the first allowed to return to in-school learning, commerce will be resumed, and overseas travel resumed.

The second phase will see all schools opened for all ages. Israelis who will have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, will have a "green passport," allowing them to attend cultural and sporting events under certain restrictions.

The third phase will see all hotels, sporting clubs, gyms, pools and wedding halls will be allowed to re-open.

Although the full cabinet is set to meet on Sunday, the coronavirus lockdown has not been added to the schedule and decisions are not expected before the middle of the week.