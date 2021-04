Palestinian militant groups fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip onto Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday night.

Palestinian militant groups fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip onto Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday night.

Palestinian militant groups fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip onto Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday night.

Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepted one of the projectiles while the other two fell in open areas.

Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepted one of the projectiles while the other two fell in open areas.

Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepted one of the projectiles while the other two fell in open areas.