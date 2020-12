Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he had talked with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, "who told me that there is no reason to worry about the vaccine because both vaccines have a 95% success rate."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he had talked with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, "who told me that there is no reason to worry about the vaccine because both vaccines have a 95% success rate."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he had talked with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, "who told me that there is no reason to worry about the vaccine because both vaccines have a 95% success rate."