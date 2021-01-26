Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked slams PM's financial plan

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz's newly revealed economic aid plan, citing that the NIS 15 billion plan is an "election joke".
"Before every election round the prime minister promises unemployment benefits to the self-employed. He did so in 2009, in 2015, in 2020 and again in 2021, it's a regular ritual," said Shaked. "He had Enough time in power to implement that plan, but the fact is, he failed to do anything for the self-employed in Israel."