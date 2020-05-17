World leaders cheer formation of new government

Some world leaders on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Vice Prime Minister Benny Gantz on the formation of the new Israeli government.





Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Knesset on Sunday voted to approved the new government led by Netanyahu in a 73 to 46 vote.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Knesset ( Photo: Knesset PR )

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted in Hebrew on his Twitter account saying he congratulates his friend Netanyahu on the establishment of his fifth government and wishes Gantz success. "I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the new government and strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Israel," Modi wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated the prime minister, "I hope that your new government will continue the policy towards the development of friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. No doubt, it is in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Israel and is in line with the efforts to ensure peace, security, and stability," Putin said in a telegram.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo on Twitter congratulating Netanyahu on new government ( Photo: Twitter )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Israel briefly last week and met with both Netanyahu and Gantz posted on Twitter his congratulations, " We warmly welcome the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Israel. We are extremely fortunate to have such strong and experienced partners in Jerusalem, and we will work together to advance the security and prosperity of our peoples," Pompeo wrote.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz added his warm words congratulating Netanyahu and expressing his hope that bilateral relations between the countries will grow as " we continue our efforts to fight antisemitism and anti-Zionism in all its forms.