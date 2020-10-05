Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
35C

The Latest: Biden is game for in-person debate if it's safe

Associated Press |
Published: 10.05.20 , 19:25
Joe Biden says he's willing to go forward with an in-person debate later this month ''if scientists say it's safe,'' even after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to campaign in Florida, the Democratic presidential nominee declined to say Monday whether he believes the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, should be virtual.
Instead, he said he would ''listen to the science'' and that ''if scientists say that it's safe, that distances are safe, then I think that's fine.''