The Latest: Biden is game for in-person debate if it's safe

Joe Biden says he's willing to go forward with an in-person debate later this month ''if scientists say it's safe,'' even after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to campaign in Florida, the Democratic presidential nominee declined to say Monday whether he believes the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, should be virtual.

