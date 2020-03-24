Netanyahu tells ministers one million Israelis could fall ill with coronavirus

Netanyahu warned his ministers that the number of Israelis who will become sick with the coronavirus could reach one million.

In a late-night cabinet conference-call, Netanyahu said there may be as many as 10,000 cases of the virus by next week.





Coronavirus drive-in testing facility in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

"We may have 10,000 fatalities according to the Health Ministry's calculations," Netanyahu told ministers, "that is why we are increasing restrictions on the population."

The prime minister quoted Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel who warned 60% to 70% of the population may be infected by the virus but expressed his hope those with antibodies could be identified and returned to work.

The DG of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov warned Israel could be in as dire a situation as Italy if extreme measures are not taken estimating the number of coronavirus patients in need of ventilators will rise to the hundreds in a matter of one week and could reach thousands.

The government is expected to sanction more restrictive measures Tuesday that may include restrictions of all movements outside the home that is not for vital work or supplies and a ban on all public transportation.

The Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday morning that the country now has 1,656 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an additional 234 cases since Monday night.

Supermarket shopping during coronavirus outbreak ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The Health Ministry's no. 2, Professor Itamar Grotto said pm Tuesday that he believed the only way to effectively stop the spread of coronavirus is to shut down all shops including for food and medicine and provide military rations to the Israelis.