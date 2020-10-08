IDF chief violated lockdown by hosting relatives during holiday

IDF chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi hosted relatives during the Sukkot holiday, in violation of lockdown rules, Channel 12 news reported Thursday.
On Friday, Sukkot eve, Kohavi hosted his inlaws at his home, the network said.
The IDF said in the statement that the inlaws, who live three houses away from the military chief and his wife, came to visit and sat in the yard, with masks and social distancing. The statement also added that this was the result of a misunderstanding, with the family thinking meeting in open spaces was allowed.
“The chief of staff is sorry for [the incident] and accepts responsibility.”